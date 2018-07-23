Register
23 July 2018
    A general view of Jerusalem's Old City shows the Western Wall, Judaism's holiest prayer site, in the foreground as the Dome of the Rock, located on the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount, is seen in the background December 10, 2017

    Israel: Ancient Boulder Falls Off Western Wall, Lands on Prayer Platform

    Middle East
    Some of Jerusalem’s ancient Western Wall stones are rapidly eroding, putting the holy site at risk, The Times of Israel wrote, citing researchers.

    A large boulder from the Western Wall in Jerusalem came loose from the ancient site on Sunday tumbling down and shattering a prayer platform below, The Times of Jerusalem reported.

    Fortunately, the platform was empty at the time so no one was hurt.

    “Israel Antiquities Authority officials are dealing with the incident,” Yitzhar Hess, the head of the Masorti movement of traditional but not strictly observant Jews, said in a statement posted on Twitter, alongside dramatic footage of the stone coming down and crashing onto the platform.

    “This is a wake-up call — we must check the entire Western Wall, both parts, so that heaven forbid there is no disaster in the future,” he added.

    The incident happened just a day after the platform was filled with worshippers marking the Tisha B’Av fast, which honors the destruction of the two Jewish temples in Jerusalem.

    Al-Aqsa Mosque director Omar al-Kiswani denied that anyone on the Temple Mount had pushed the rock down to the bottom.

    The Western Wall, or “Wailing Wall”, is the holiest site in the world for Jewish people. Located in the Old City of Jerusalem, it is the western support wall of the Second Temple complex, which was destroyed by the Romans more than 2,000 years ago.

    Thousands of people journey to the wall every year to visit and recite prayers.

    These prayers are either spoken or written down and placed in the cracks of the wall.

    The wall is divided into two sections, one area for men and the other for women. It is one of the major highlights in any tour of the Old City.

    READ MORE: Palestinians Go To UNESCO With Claim on Jerusalem's Western Wall

