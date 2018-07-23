Gunmen Attack Erbil Governorate Office in Iraq, Wound 2 People - Official

The identity of the militants who assaulted the government facility is still unknown.

"At around 7:45 a.m. two gunmen approached the entrance of the governorate and opened fire at the guards. They managed to enter and now they are on the third floor," said Erbil’s Deputy Governor, Tahir Abdullah.

According to Abdullah, a policeman had been injured by the attackers. He also told Kurdistan 24 that the security forces had surrounded the building in order to find the gunmen.

"The motive behind the attack is unclear," the official added.

The city of Erbil in northern Iraq is the seat of the Kurdistan Regional Government.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW