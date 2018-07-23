Iran Hit by Another Earthquake Over Last 24 Hours - Reports

According to the ISNA news agency, the tremor was registered at 1:09 a.m. local time on Monday (21:09 GMT on Sunday) at a depth of 10 kilometers (6 miles).
Three earthquakes hit Iran on Sunday. Almost 290 people were injured as a result of a 5.9-magnitude earthquake in the country's western province of Kermanshah,
Map of the testimonies received so far following the #earthquake M5.5 in Eastern Iran 1hr 11min ago pic.twitter.com/4cOpkIdysq— EMSC (@LastQuake) 22 июля 2018 г.
In May, the Iranian southwestern province of Kohgiluyeh was rocked by a powerful quake, injuring as many as 133 people.
Iran has faced several powerful quakes recently. In November, a disastrous 7.2-magnitude earthquake hit Iran's border with Iraq leaving hundreds killed and wounded. Iran is prone to powerful earthquakes as it sits on major fault lines.
