Iran Hit by Another Earthquake Over Last 24 Hours - Reports

A new 5.8-magnitude earthquake struck Iran's southeastern Kerman province on Monday, local media reported citing the Iranian Seismological Center of the Institute of Geophysics at the University of Tehran.

According to the ISNA news agency, the tremor was registered at 1:09 a.m. local time on Monday (21:09 GMT on Sunday) at a depth of 10 kilometers (6 miles).

Three earthquakes hit Iran on Sunday. Almost 290 people were injured as a result of a 5.9-magnitude earthquake in the country's western province of Kermanshah,

Map of the testimonies received so far following the #earthquake M5.5 in Eastern Iran 1hr 11min ago pic.twitter.com/4cOpkIdysq — EMSC (@LastQuake) 22 июля 2018 г.

© AFP 2018 / Richter magnitude scale Some 280 People Injured in Iran After Three Quakes Strike - Reports

"After the recent earthquake, 287 people were injured. The earthquake affected 43 villages, 101 buildings were completely destroyed," the region’s governor Houshang Bazvand was quoted as saying by Tasnim news agency.

In May, the Iranian southwestern province of Kohgiluyeh was rocked by a powerful quake, injuring as many as 133 people.

Iran has faced several powerful quakes recently. In November, a disastrous 7.2-magnitude earthquake hit Iran's border with Iraq leaving hundreds killed and wounded. Iran is prone to powerful earthquakes as it sits on major fault lines.