Pompeo Urges All Syrian Residents to Participate in Conflict Settlement

All people in Syria, including those residing in the country's northeast, should participate in the settlement of the ongoing conflict in the Middle Eastern country, US State Secretary Michael Pompeo said.

"We will work with the United Nations and our partners to forge a lasting settlement of the Syrian conflict that includes full representation for all Syrians, including the people of northeast Syria now recovering from the ISIS [Daesh] occupation," Pompeo was quoted as saying said as quoted by the US State Department.

Pompeo's statement comes after the Joint Task Force — Operation Inherent Resolve said in a press release on Friday that the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) supported by the US-led coalition had successfully cleared the Islamic State (IS, outlawed in Russia) terrorist group from the border town of Dashisha in Syria's northeast.

According to the US State Secretary, the SDF offensive cleared more than 1,200 square kilometers (463 square miles) in the Dashisha area.

The US-led coalition is conducting military operations in Syria against the IS. The coalition's strikes have not been authorized by the Syrian government or the United Nations.