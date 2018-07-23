Pompeo Urges All Syrian Residents to Participate in Conflict Settlement

"We will work with the United Nations and our partners to forge a lasting settlement of the Syrian conflict that includes full representation for all Syrians, including the people of northeast Syria now recovering from the ISIS [Daesh] occupation," Pompeo was quoted as saying said as quoted by the US State Department.
According to the US State Secretary, the SDF offensive cleared more than 1,200 square kilometers (463 square miles) in the Dashisha area.
The US-led coalition is conducting military operations in Syria against the IS. The coalition's strikes have not been authorized by the Syrian government or the United Nations.
