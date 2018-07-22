Israeli Prime Minister Threatens Hamas With Even More Powerful Attack

"Over the weekend we delivered a heavy blow to Hamas. If necessary, we will carry out an attack that will be seven times more powerful," Netanyahu said.
On July 21, a top-level source in Jerusalem told Sputnik that Hamas had agreed to accept the Israeli demands and stop clashes between protesters and the police officers in the border area, as well as to halt the launches of arson balloons.
READ MORE: Israel, Hamas Reportedly Agree to Restore Peace in Gaza Amid Spike in Violence
Earlier, on July 20, the Israeli forces bombed nearly 70 facilities belonging to the Hamas movement after an Israeli soldier was killed as a result of sniper fire in the border area.
After the raid, which lasted for several hours, media reported that the two parties managed to come to an agreement under Egypt's mediation.
All comments
Show new comments (0)