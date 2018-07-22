Register
    An Israeli air force jet fighter plane. (File)

    Israeli Warplanes Attack Military Post in Syria's Hama - Reports

    © AP Photo / Ariel Schalit
    Middle East
    4423

    The IDF has not yet confirmed reports of the strikes, which came just hours after Israel evacuated some 800 members of the White Helmets and their families from Syria at the request of the US, Canada and EU member states.

    Israeli fighter jets have hit targets near Masyaf in the province of Hama in western Syria, the news agency SANA reported.

    According to SANA, citing a military source, a military site was targeted by Israel in order to "cover up for the collapse of terrorist organizations in Daraa and Quneitra."

    The Israeli jets allegedly fired missiles from Lebanese airspace, targeting a scientific facility, the Lebanon-based Al Mayadeen television channel reported.

    At the same time, Syrian officials reported that the target was a military facility with concealed missiles nearby.

    Photos and video have surfaced on Twitter purporting to show an alleged airstrike by Israeli jets in Syria.

    The Syrian state TV added that the attack had only caused material damage.

    The Israel Defense Forces (IDF), as well as authorities in Damascus, have yet to confirm the reported strikes.

    The reported attack comes just hours after Israel authorized the transfer of 800 members of the White Helmets and their families to Jordan from southern Syria at the request of several Western countries. The evacuation was mediated between the United States, Russia and Syrian authorities, according to reports.

    READ MORE: 'Explosions' Heard South of Syrian Capital of Damascus — Reports

    The Damascus sky lights up missile fire as the U.S. launches an attack on Syria targeting different parts of the capital early Saturday, April 14, 2018
    © AP Photo / Hassan Ammar
    Israel Attacks Syrian Army Positions in Quneitra Province
    Last week, Syrian air defenses responded to an Israeli attack on the province of Quneitra in southwestern Syria after the IDF fired a Patriot anti-aircraft missile, shooting down a Syrian drone that had entered Israel's airspace.

    Tensions between the two countries have been growing since July 16, when the Syrian army announced the capture of a strategic hill near the Golan Heights in an operation to mop up the remaining areas of resistance, which put Israeli forces on high alert.

