Blast Occurs Near Kabul Airport Shortly After First Vice President's Plane Lands

Afghanistan’s Vice President General Abdul Rashid Dostum left the country last year after being accused of sexual abuse and torture. However, he government spokesman Haroon Chakansuri stated Saturday that the cases against the Vice President would be handled solely by the courts.

Kabul police spokesman Hashmat Stanekzai stated that the explosion occurred near the entrance, where numerous supporters of the vice president had gathered.

The Interior Ministry later confirmed that up to 10 people were killed or injured during the incident.

According to a government spokesman, the official is unharmed. The local TV reportedly filmed him at his office, meeting with supporters a few hours after the incident.

Dostum returned to Kabul from Turkey in the run-up to national elections slated to be held in October.

