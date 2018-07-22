Register
13:37 GMT +322 July 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Khaled al Otaiby, an official of the Saudi oil company Aramco watches progress at a rig at the al-Howta oil field.

    Saudi Arabia Faces Problems Selling Extra Oil After Deal With US - Reports

    © AP Photo / JOHN MOORE
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    President Donald Trump has persuaded Saudi Arabia's king to increase oil production to make up for a shortfall from Iran, Venezuela and Libya.

    Quick to ramp up oil output under pressure from the US, Saudi Arabia has discovered that global markets might not need it, at least for now, The Independent wrote, citing financial experts.

    In May, Riyadh’s crude oil production spiked to a three-year high in response to Washington’s demand that the oil-rich kingdom help keep gasoline prices in check and fill the supply gap when US sanctions on Iran enter into effect in November.

    However, the Saudis are now hard put selling their extra oil, privately admitting that they may have been too quick in jacking up oil output.

    “Saudi Arabia and several other members of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) have increased exports sharply ahead of sanctions on Iran, and the timing mismatch between these effects is pressuring oil prices,” Martijn Rats, global oil strategist at Morgan Stanley, said.

    Late last month, Saudi Arabia, along with several other OPEC countries and Russia, agreed to boost its aggregate daily output by about one million barrels amid production disruptions in Venezuela and Libya and the expected drop in Iranian oil exports.

    King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia during a meeting with Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu. File photo
    © Photo : Russian Defense Ministry
    Trump's Tweet on Deal With Saudi King Makes Oil Prices Plummet
    Oil prices have since backed off to about $73 a barrel after hitting a three-year high of $80 in May as Libya restored some of its halted output and the escalating US-China trade war stoked fears about the strength of demand.

    “[The Saudis] are pushing out a heck of a lot of crude right now, and they’re worried about the downward pressure on prices,” Mike Wittner, head of oil market research at Societe Generale SA in New York, said.

    “They are trying to thread a needle right now, and the width of that needle is $70 to $80,” he added.

    However, the highly uncertain impact of US sanctions on Iran’s oil exports are believed to play a big part in determining the final oil output figure and price.

    According to the International Energy Agency, Iranian oil shipments to Europe slumped by about 50 percent in June. However, oil industry experts believe that a more significant supply gap won’t come until sanctions enter full force in November.

    Before that happens, Saudi Arabia is likely to have problems finding buyers for the extra crude it has pumped responding to Washington’s request.

    The problem is being compounded by falling demand for crude in Asia.

    Bloomberg’s tanker tracking figures show that since July 1, Saudi oil exports have slumped by about 500,000 barrels a day to 6.7 million compared with the same period in June.

    In a statement released on Thursday, the Saudi Energy Ministry said that crude exports for the whole of July will be in line with last month’s figures and are expected to decline by 100,000 barrels a day in August.

    READ MORE: Iranians Believe Trump-Saudi Deal on Oil ‘Part of Regime Change' Plot — Prof.

    In June, President Donald Trump put the blame for rising oil prices on OPEC, which he said is “100 percent” manipulating the world market and “must stop.”

    “They have to put out another two million barrels in my opinion,” Trump said in an interview with Fox News.

    Iran Oil Minister Bijan Namdar Zanganeh said any production increase above limits agreed to by OPEC would “breach” the deal, according to a letter he sent to OPEC President Suhail Al Mazrouei and distributed by the Iran Oil Ministry’s news service Shana.

    OPEC should reject the US call for a production increase, which is “politically motivated against Iran,” Zanganeh said.

    Related:

    Iranians Believe Trump-Saudi Deal on Oil ‘Part of Regime Change’ Plot – Prof.
    Trump's Tweet on Deal With Saudi King Makes Oil Prices Plummet
    Tags:
    oil prices, US request, extra output, Saudi oil, International Energy Agency (IEA), OPEC, Donald Trump, Mike Wittner, Martijn Rats, Saudi Arabia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Shoot for the Stars: Best Snaps of 2018 Insight Astronomy Photographer Contest
    Best Snaps of Insight Astronomy Photographer of the Year 2018 Contest
    Walk the Party Line
    Walk the Party Line
    NATO: History of Expansion
    NATO: History of Expansion
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse