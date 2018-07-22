Latakia Hosts Nearly 1Mln Refugees From Other Syrian Provinces - Governor

LATAKIA (Syria) (Sputnik) - Syria's northwestern region of Latakia has already accepted around one million refugees from other Syrian provinces and foreign countries, Latakia's Governor Ibrahim Khodr Salem said.

"We are accepting all those in need of temporary shelter. We are hosting about one million people," Salem told reporters. The governor said refugees were accepted by health institutions and their children could attend schools.

The Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Refugee Reception, Distribution and Settlement said Saturday that over 232,000 refugees have returned to Syria from abroad since the start of the Russian operation in the war-torn country.

© Sputnik / Morad Saeed Syrian Army Thwarts Terrorist Attack in Latakia - Source

The Russian Defense Ministry’s Main Military Medicine Directorate Dmitry Trishkin said earlier that Russian military doctors have provided over 40,000 Syrians including children with medical assistance, stressing that up to 100 people were being provided with medical assistance every day.

The Syrian civil war has been raging for over seven years, with government forces fighting numerous terror groups and opposition factions. Russia, alongside Iran and Turkey, is a guarantor of the ceasefire regime in Syria.

Moscow is assisting Damascus both through supporting the struggle against terrorist groups and providing humanitarian aid to the residents of the crisis-torn country.