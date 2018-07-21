Register
00:16 GMT +322 July 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    In this picture released by the official website of the office of the Iranian supreme leader, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei speaks during a meeting with government officials in Tehran, Iran, Wednesday, May 23, 2018

    ‘It Holds No Benefit': Ayatollah Says Negotiating With US is a ‘Blatant Mistake'

    © AP Photo / Office of the Iranian Supreme Leader
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    180

    Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei revealed on Saturday that holding talks with the US to mend their issues is a "blatant mistake" because Washington fails to stick to its agreements.

    Khamenei's statements came during a yearly meeting with Iranian diplomats.

    "Our problems with America are not soluble [and] this should be taken note of, " the Tehran Times quoted Khamenei. "The problem of America with the Islamic Republic is an issue of coming back."

    "The Americans want to recreate the status they had before the revolution, before the Islamic Republic. They want that. Well, that is impossible. It is not doable. And they are not happy with anything short of that," the 79-year-old stressed.

    Azadi Tower on Tehran's Azadi Square
    © Sputnik / Sergey Mamontov
    List of Goods Iran Banned From Import Amid US Economic Pressure

    And because reverting back to the times before the 1979 revolution "is not doable," Khamenei stated that "there is no use in negotiations with America [as] it holds no benefit."

    "The Americans cannot be trusted… they are really not trustworthy. One cannot even count on their signature, let along their word and their verbal promise," he continued.

    Khamenei's statements follow US President Donald Trump's May decision to withdraw the US from the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), a deal made during the Obama administration that lifted several sanctions in exchange for Iran lowering its nuclear ambitions. The agreement, which included signatures from representatives of China, France, Germany, EU, Russia and UK and the US, ultimately granted inspectors access to Iran's nuclear facilities to verify that Tehran was keeping its end of the bargain.

    Although Khamenei did indicate that talks with other partners should not be brought to a close, he did warn against waiting for a new agreement to be drawn up.

    "We should not remain idle waiting for the European package [on the preservation of the nuclear deal]," the official said. "Instead, we should follow up on necessary activities inside the country [against US sanctions.]"

    With Trump pulling out of the JCPOA, past sanctions that had been lifted against the country will be reinstated. According to the US Treasury Department, the three rounds of sanctions will go into effect on August 6, November 4 and November 5.

    Remarks made this weekend by Khamenei follow Iranian President Hassan Rouhani's public announcement that suggested the US sanctions would ultimately leave the US more isolated, not Iran.

    Related:

    Israel May Recognize Assad's Control Over S Syria in Bid to Repel Iran – Reports
    Iran Supreme Leader Backs Idea of Blocking Gulf Oil Trade If Its Exports Stopped
    US Officials Warn Iran Preparing Large-Scale Int'l Cyberattacks – Reports
    Blast Hits Oil Depot in Central Iran - Reports
    Efforts to Circumvent US Iran Sanctions ‘Generally Ineffective’ – Legal Experts
    Tags:
    US sanctions, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Iran
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Shoot for the Stars: Best Snaps of 2018 Insight Astronomy Photographer Contest
    Best Snaps of Insight Astronomy Photographer of the Year 2018 Contest
    Walk the Party Line
    Walk the Party Line
    NATO: History of Expansion
    NATO: History of Expansion
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse