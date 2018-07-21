Hamas Addressed Israel Via Egypt, Asking to Cease Fire - Source

"Yesterday, a massive blow was struck at Hamas and the movement asked for a ceasefire through Egypt, having pledged to stop 'arson terror' and terror at the border fences," the source said.
According to the source, Israel considers Egypt to be a guarantor of implementation of the ceasefire.
"The Egyptians are the guarantors in this issue, but in any case, the development of the situation will depend on real actions, and if Hamas violates the ceasefire, it will pay an even higher price," the source added.Hamas facilities in the enclave, which followed the murder of an Israeli serviceman on Friday.
This has been the second ceasefire between Israel and Hamas coordinated through Egypt over the past two weeks. Last Saturday, the Israel Air Force hit dozens of militant targets in the Gaza Strip, while Hamas, supported by the Islamic Jihad group, fired about 200 rockets and projectiles at southern Israel.
Hostilities between the Israelis and the Palestinians near the Gaza border increased since late March, which marked the beginning of the Palestinian protest campaign against Israel, dubbed the Great March of Return. The border riots are accompanied with the launching of arson balloons and burning kites with the aim to provoke fires in Israel.
