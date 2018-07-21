IDF Tank Strikes Hamas Outpost in Gaza Strip After Ceasefire Reached

The incident follows a ceasefire agreement between the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) and Hamas on Friday after a series of clashes on the Gaza Strip border.

According to an IDF spokesperson, a tank struck a Hamas outpost amid a reported breach of the border fence by a few men.

On Saturday the Jerusalem Post outlet reported that Israel and Hamas agreed to cease fire in the Gaza Strip after a day of cross-border clashes, that saw the IDF carry out strikes on more than 40 Hamas military targets.

Addressing the issue, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas urged the international community to immediately intervene in order to quell the conflict.

A number of suspects infiltrated Israel from the northern Gaza Strip. The suspects then returned to the Gaza Strip. In response, an IDF tank targeted a Hamas military post — IDF (@IDFSpokesperson) July 21, 2018

The conflict’s re-ignition was caused by the death of an Israeli soldier, who had been shot by the militants earlier this week.