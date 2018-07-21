WATCH Israeli Aviation Strike Targets in Gaza Amid Uptick in Tensions

The number of violent outbursts along the tense Gaza-Israeli border has been steadily increasing since May’s official opening of the US Embassy in Jerusalem, in a move cheered by Israelis but met by mass protests from Palestinians.

The Israeli military has posted a video of its Friday's airstrikes on a number of Palestinian targets in Gaza.

According to foreign media reports, Israel has launched a massive military operation in Gaza after one Israeli soldier was killed in an attack on the border.

Two Palestinians were killed in a strike east of Khan Yunis in southern Gaza, the health ministry in the enclave said.

A third man was killed by Israeli fire east of Rafah, also in southern Gaza, the ministry said.

A statement issued by the Israeli Defense Force (IDF) said that shots had been fired at troops during renewed protests along the fence separating the Jewish state from the Palestinian enclave.

“In response… aircraft and tanks targeted military targets throughout the Gaza Strip," the statement added.

In recent days, the Israeli military has opened fire at Hamas militants, who’ve been launching kites and incendiary balloons from Gaza, which authorities say have set ablaze more than 2,600 hectares of Israeli territory.

IDF fighter jets continue to strike military targets throughout the Gaza Strip. The IDF recently completed an additional strike on 25 military targets located in a Hamas battalion headquarter in Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip pic.twitter.com/jcQL21fgKQ — IDF (@IDFSpokesperson) 20 июля 2018 г.

​Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman has threatened that Israel may launch a large-scale operation in the Gaza Strip if Hamas does not stop launching the kites and balloons.

Tensions on the Israeli border with Gaza flared up during the Great March of Return rally, which began on March 30 on the 70th anniversary of the founding of Israel and in protest against the move of the US Embassy to Jerusalem, which Palestinians consider to be their capital.

