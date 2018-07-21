Syrian Engineers to Restore Electricity Supply in Eastern Ghouta in 3 Months

DAMASCUS (Sputnik) - Electricity in the Damascus suburb of Eastern Ghouta in Syria will be restored in three months, an engineer told reporters on Saturday.

Months of fierce fighting cut power supply to the former militant enclave. Mohammed Muleiman, an engineer working to restore it, said 95 percent of the electric grid was partially or completely destroyed.

"We are working to replace electric poles. Power lines have been downed in 35 districts of Eastern Ghouta… Plans are to restore electricity to all districts within three months," he said.

The Syrian government is busy rebuilding infrastructure in recaptured areas. Cables and transformers are produced near the capital city of Damascus. Mohammed Muleiman said electric poles are made on site.

According to the Damascus countryside Governor Ala Ibrahim, as a peaceful life in the region was restored, refugees started returning to their home cities, with about 700 people having returned to Damascus countryside from Lebanon over the past several days.

On Tuesday, Russian Defense Ministry’s Center for Syrian Reconciliation said that over 72,000 Syrian civilians have returned to their homes in the Damascus neighborhood of Eastern Ghouta due to the improving humanitarian situation in the area.

Syria has been in a state of civil war since 2011, with the government forces fighting against numerous opposition groups and terrorist organizations.

Russia, alongside Iran and Turkey, is a guarantor of the ceasefire regime in Syria. Moscow has also been assisting Damascus both through supporting the struggle against terrorist groups and providing humanitarian aid to the residents of the crisis-torn country.