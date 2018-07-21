Register
03:45 GMT +321 July 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Israeli F-35

    Israel Obtained List of Iranian Targets in Iraq For Potential Strikes - Report

    © AP Photo/ Ariel Schalit
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 11

    A report by the Arabic website Al-Jarida says Israel is willing to expand the conflict with Tehran from Syria to Baghdad.

    Israel has obtained a "list of targets inside Iraqi territory," writes Arabic website Al-Jarida, as quoted and translated by The Jerusalem Post's Seth J. Frantzman. According to the Arabic website, Tel Aviv "has a list of Iranian military sites used to transport weapons, equipment and elements to Syria" and intends to bomb them to stop what it sees as Iran's military buildup.

    The website also claims it obtained photos of several of those sites, which include border crossings with Iran near Mehran, east of Baghdad, and also another crossing near Basra. Frantzman's personal website provides some details.

    "In the past two months, Al-Jarida obtained exclusive aerial photographs of the targets that Israel intends to hit, including border crossings with Iran, such as Mehran and Bashmak [??], along with the Shalamjah border with Basra and near Kuwait," Frantzman's translation of Al-Jarida reads, with question marks indicating where the translation is unclear.

    By Any Means Necessary
    Protests In Iraq; Media Gets It Wrong on Helsinki Meeting
    According to Al-Jarida, Israel has been monitoring what it claims to be "Iranian attempts to create a land corridor from Tehran through Baghdad to Syrian territory."

    The website notes that some of the sites in Iraq currently under the control of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) were formerly under the control of the US military.

    The sites include "H3 [air base], and the military site of Rutba, as well as locations on important roads near villages and towns, such as the Al-Burr [unclear translation] and other Iraqi military positions," Frantzman translates.

    The website says that an Israeli bombing of targets in Iraq would "represent a change in the rules of the game, and perhaps an attempt by Tel Aviv to expand the map of confrontation with Iran, after the Syrian regime began to control the Quneitra border with the territory occupied by Israel from the Golan Heights."

    Azadi Tower on Tehran's Azadi Square
    © Sputnik / Sergey Mamontov
    List of Goods Iran Banned From Import Amid US Economic Pressure
    The news of this alleged Israeli plan comes amid reports that the US might withdraw from Syria — particularly from the Al-Tanf base, which lies near Syria's borders with both Iraq and Jordan, and from which the US has monitored the Syria-Iraq border, Al-Jarida reads. The website further states that the US might withdraw from both Syria and Iraq, if Baghdad's government would assume a position of "balance between America and Iran."

    "There have been reports that Washington could withdraw from Syria and most of the important points in Iraq in return for removing Iran from Syria, if a government is formed in Baghdad to maintain a balance between America and Iran," the translated text said.

    Related:

    Israel, Hamas Agree to Restore Peace in Gaza Strip - Reports
    'We Respect the Minority and Arabic Language in Israel' – Israeli Politician
    Retired General Tells Sputnik How Syria Can Get Golan Heights Back From Israel
    Israel Passes Controversial Jewish Nation-State Bill & Trump Visits NATO
    Liberal Left Uses Orban's Visit to Israel to Criticize Netanyahu – Researcher
    'People Using Twisted Descriptions of Nation-State Law to Smear Israel' - Prof
    Speaking Arabic in Israel: Jewish Nation Law 'Enshrines Existing Situation'
    Tags:
    targets, Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), Syria, Iran, Iraq, Israel
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: July 14-20
    This Week in Pictures: July 14-20
    Walk the Party Line
    Walk the Party Line
    NATO: History of Expansion
    NATO: History of Expansion
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse