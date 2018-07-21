Register
    A cameraman works at the press centre, backdropped by a live broadcast of Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas addressing the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation's Extraordinary Summit in Istanbul, Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2017. Abbas said the Palestinians won't accept any role for the United States in a peace process with Israel from now on after the U.S President Donald Trump administration's decision to recognise Jerusalem as the capital of the Jewish state. Abbas said Trump's decision was a crime that threatens world peace.

    Abbas Urges International Community to Help End New Gaza Escalation - Reports

    © AP Photo / Emrah Gurel
    Middle East
    Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas urged the international community to immediately intervene to quell the new escalation between the Israelis and Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, media reported Friday.

    Israeli soldiers manuever Merkava tanks and Namer armored personnel carriers (APCs) during the last day of a military exercise in the northern part of the Israeli-annexed Golan Heights on September 13, 2017.
    © AFP 2018 / JALAA MAREY
    Israel Preparing For Large-Scale Offensive in Gaza – Reports
    Earlier in the day, Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced that it had launched massive strikes on Hamas military targets in Gaza after a major attack on the Israeli military at the border earlier in the day. Later, the Israeli air defense also intercepted two out of three rockets fired by Hamas militants.

    According to the Wafa news agency, Abbas appeals to both regional and international parties to help stop the current escalation.

    Friday's escalation has already claimed the lives of at least four Palestinians and one Israeli soldier, according to separate reports by the Gaza Strip Healthcare Ministry and the IDF.

