Abbas Urges International Community to Help End New Gaza Escalation - Reports

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas urged the international community to immediately intervene to quell the new escalation between the Israelis and Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, media reported Friday.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas urged the international community to immediately intervene to quell the new escalation between the Israelis and Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, media reported Friday.

© AFP 2018 / JALAA MAREY Israel Preparing For Large-Scale Offensive in Gaza – Reports

Earlier in the day, Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced that it had launched massive strikes on Hamas military targets in Gaza after a major attack on the Israeli military at the border earlier in the day. Later, the Israeli air defense also intercepted two out of three rockets fired by Hamas militants.

According to the Wafa news agency, Abbas appeals to both regional and international parties to help stop the current escalation.

Friday's escalation has already claimed the lives of at least four Palestinians and one Israeli soldier, according to separate reports by the Gaza Strip Healthcare Ministry and the IDF.