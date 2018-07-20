Register
23:40 GMT +320 July 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Israeli soldiers stand near the border with Gaza. (File)

    Palestinian Fire Kills Israeli Soldier Near Gaza Border - IDF

    © AP Photo / Tsafrir Abayov
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    251

    An Israeli soldier was shot dead Friday by Palestinian gunfire on the Gaza border, the Israeli army said in a statement.

    "Today an IDF combat soldier was killed during operational activity near the southern Gaza Strip. A terrorist squad shot at IDF troops and the IDF soldier was severely injured. He later succumbed to his wounds," the army said in a statement.

    The Israeli army’s aircraft and tanks hit a number of targets in the Gaza Strip earlier on Friday in response to the shelling of its positions from the area during violent riots at the border. Israel used tanks and aviation to target positions of the Hamas Palestinian movement across the Gaza Strip.

    Gaza Strip Healthcare Ministry reported about four victims of the Israeli attacks. Following the outbreak of violence, three rockets were launched from the Gaza Strip targeting Israeli territories, according to IDF. Two of them were intercepted by the Israeli missile defense system.

    Israeli Merkava tanks roll near the border between Israel and the Gaza Strip as they return from the Hamas-controlled Palestinian coastal enclave on August 5, 2014
    © AFP 2018 / THOMAS COEX
    Israeli Army Intercepts Two Out of Three Rockets Fired From Gaza - IDF
    Hostilities between the Israelis and the Palestinians near the Gaza border increased since late March, which marked the beginning of the Palestinian protest campaign against Israel — the Great March of Return.

    On Tuesday, the Israeli Defense Forces announced that energy supplies to the Kerem Shalom checkpoint would be cut, while the delivery of food and medicines would continue. Military actions escalated in the area on Saturday, when the Israel Air Force started hitting militants' targets in the Gaza Strip following last weeks's border riots during which Palestinians launched arson balloons and burning kites towards Israel.

    According to the UN humanitarian affairs office, who cited the Israeli authorities, the restrictions were toughened following over 750 fires caused in Israel by the arson balloons and burning kites.

    According to the Palestinian authorities, some 140 people have been killed and thousands of others wounded by the Israeli forces since late March.

    Related:

    Israeli Army Intercepts Two Out of Three Rockets Fired From Gaza - IDF
    Hamas Slams Kushner as 'Spokesman for Israeli Occupation' Amid Gaza Violence
    Palestinians Fire Shells at Israeli Soldiers Near Gaza Border - IDF
    PETA Condemns Use of ‘Terror’ Falcons Reportedly Sent From Gaza to Israel
    Tags:
    fire, death, soldier, Palestine, Gaza Strip, Israel
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: July 14-20
    This Week in Pictures: July 14-20
    Walk the Party Line
    Walk the Party Line
    NATO: History of Expansion
    NATO: History of Expansion
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse