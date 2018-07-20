Register
22:37 GMT +320 July 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    A Syrian government supporter holds up a Syrian national flag as he chants slogans against U.S. President Trump during demonstrations following a wave of U.S., British and French military strikes to punish President Bashar Assad for suspected chemical attack against civilians, in Damascus, Syria, Saturday, April 14, 2018

    UK Ex-Diplomats, Lawmakers Warn PM May Against Toppling Assad, Supporting Rebels

    © AP Photo / Hassan Ammar
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 70

    Thirteen officials including two former high-ranking ex-diplomats, members of the House of Lords, academics and religious leaders have sent an appeal to Prime Minister Theresa May urging her to reconsider her government's Syria policy.

    The letter, obtained by The Independent, and published on behalf of the Global Network for Syria, voices concern over British, American and French foreign policy in Syria, "including support for armed opposition groups, attempted regime change under the guise of 'transition', the legal basis for recent airstrikes, de facto foreign occupation of Syrian territory, and the disastrous impact of sanctions."

    The group, which includes Peter Ford, who served as the UK's ambassador to Syria between 2003 and 2006, and Lord Andrew Green of Deddington, who served as ambassador between 1991 and 1994, says it fears "that the continuation of these policies will not contribute to the stabilization of Syria, as it is claimed, but will ensure that stabilization and reunification under a unitary authority remain a distant possibility, prolonging the suffering of the Syrian people and weakening the stability of the Middle East as a whole."

    (File) This picture shows weapons handed over by Jaish al-Islam rebel fighters to the Syrian government forces in al-Dumayr, some 50 kilometres east of Damascus, on April 22, 2018
    © AFP 2018 / LOUAI BESHARA
    Syrian Army Seizes Daesh Depot With Israeli-Made Bombs in Hama - Reports
    Signatories of the letter also include a former Archbishop of Cantebury, as well as Conservative, Labour, Liberal Democrat and independent members of the House of Lords.

    Former ambassador Ford told The Independent that the letter was aimed at "draw[ing] attention to the risk of a new conflict, the pointlessness of continuing to apply sanctions to Syria when they haven't work…All sanctions are doing is damaging the Syrian people while doing nothing to hurt the Syrian government," he said.

    Ford also suggested that in the current situation, "anyone who wishes to see the toppling of the Syrian president is not a well-wisher of the Syrian people." His removal, the diplomat stressed, would "create a void" and "open the gates for a re-emergence of the worst bigotry, extremism and the re-emergence of ISIS.*"

    Baroness Caroline Cox, who visited Syria in 2017, said that Syrian people "fear that as there is no moderate armed opposition," Assad's ouster would "lead to another disaster similar to Iraq and Libya."

    Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) fighters carry their weapons in Raqqa's western neighbourhood of Jazra, Syria June 11, 2017.
    © REUTERS / Rodi Said
    US-Backed Syrian Kurdish Forces Prepping Team for Talks with Damascus – Reports
    In addition to their letter, the Global Network for Syria sent a paper they said outlines their concerns "in more detail and makes urgent recommendations" which would allow Western powers to reconsider their policy. The content of the paper has not be disclosed.

    The conflict in Syria has claimed hundreds of thousands of lives and displaced over half of Syria's population. Last week, Damascus reached an agreement with non-Daesh affiliated militants in the southwest on their evacuation to northwestern Syria, making the latter the last major rebel stronghold in the country apart from US-backed Kurdish-governed areas in the country's northeast.

    *AKA Daesh, a terrorist group outlawed in Russia and many other countries.

    Related:

    Russia Sends Specific Proposals to US to Facilitate Return of Syrian Refugees
    US Rushes to Withdraw White Helmets as Syrian Army Advances in South - Reports
    Russia Effectively Manages Issue of Syrian Refugees Unlike EU – Belgian Lawmaker
    Syrian Officer Recalls His Liberation From Captivity (VIDEO)
    Syrian Gov't, Militants Agree on Full Ceasefire in Quneitra - Source
    Tags:
    appeal, letter, Global Network for Syria, Theresa May, France, United Kingdom, United States, Syria
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: July 14-20
    This Week in Pictures: July 14-20
    Walk the Party Line
    Walk the Party Line
    NATO: History of Expansion
    NATO: History of Expansion
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse