Israeli Warplanes, Tanks Launch Strike on Gaza After Shots Fired at Border - IDF

The Israeli army’s aircraft and tanks hit a number of targets in the Gaza Strip on Friday in response to the shelling of its positions from the area during riots at the border, the IDF said.
Moments ago, shots were fired at IDF troops from the Gaza Strip during the violent riots along the security fence. In response, IDF aircraft and tanks targeted military targets throughout the Gaza Strip. More details to follow— IDF (@IDFSpokesperson) July 20, 2018
The day before, Palestinian militants fired mortars at IDF soldiers near the Gaza Strip border.
