Blast Hits Oil Depot in Central Iran - Reports

An explosion occurred on Friday in an oil storage facility located in central Iran. According to Tasnim, one person was injured and two are missing.

The incident occurred around noon in the industrial zone of the Khomein district of Marcazi province. Tanks with oil products are currently burning. The victim was reportedly taken to a hospital.

Rescuers from Khomein and the surrounding provinces are taking part in fighting the fire. The cause of the explosion has yet to be established.

On January 6, the tanker Sanchi operated by National Iranian Tanker Co collided with a ship carrying grain from the US off China's coast near Shanghai. Rescuers conducted an operation in order to find 31 missing sailors and put the fire out amid concerns that the ship may explode or sink as it was carrying nearly 1 million barrels of highly flammable ultra-light crude, condensate.