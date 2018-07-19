Register
00:24 GMT +320 July 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    A soldier walks at Red Sea port of Hodeidah, Yemen May 10, 2017

    Yemeni FM: Houthis Refused to Withdraw From Al Hudaydah Despite Ceasefire

    © REUTERS / Abduljabbar Zeyad/File Photo
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 10

    The Yemeni government has provided two ceasefires to the United Nations for the withdrawal of Houthi rebels from the Al Hudaydah port, however, the militants have turned down the initiative, Yemen’s Deputy Foreign Minister Mansour Bajash said Thursday.

    "The government has announced two ceasefires in order to give the UN initiative and the UN special envoy’s efforts the opportunity to achieve results and guarantee the withdrawal of the rebels from the city and the port, but the militants refused to respond to it and turned down the initiative," Bajash said, as quoted by the SABA news agency.

    A flame from a Saudi Aramco (the national oil company) oil installation known as Pump 3 burns brightly during sunset in the Saudi Arabian desert near the oil-rich area Al-Khurais, 160 kms east of the capital Riyadh
    © AFP 2018 / MARWAN NAAMAN
    Houthis Claim Drone Attack on Saudi Aramco Refinery in Riyadh
    In late June, UN Special Envoy for Yemen Martin Griffiths announced his plans to launch talks with the conflicting parties within several weeks. The UN official held negotiations with Yemeni President Abdrabbuh Mansur Hadi and the leadership of the Ansar Allah (Houthi) movement with both parties having expressed their readiness to return to the negotiating table.

    The military operation of the Yemeni government and the Saudi-led coalition in Al Hudaydah was launched last month.

    The offensive was criticized by the international community as an aggravation of the already dire humanitarian crisis in Yemen. Al Hudaydah accepts some 80 percent of all aid and commercial deliveries to the crisis-torn country

    A photo distributed by the Houthi Military Media Unit shows the launch by Houthi forces of a ballistic missile aimed at Saudi Arabia March 25, 2018
    © REUTERS / Houthi Military Media Unit/Handout/File Photo
    Saudi Air Defense Destroys Missile Fired by Houthis From Yemen – Reports
    Media reported in late June that the Houthis were willing to hand control over the Yemeni port to the United Nations in order to ease tensions.

    However, the rebel movement told Sputnik on June 26 that the issue of control over Al Hudaydah did not fall under the responsibilities of the United Nations, since the latter’s primary goal was to observe the situation.

    Related:

    Houthis Claim Drone Attack on Saudi Aramco Refinery in Riyadh
    Coalition Suspends Op on Yemeni Port to Bolster Talks With Houthis – UAE FM
    Saudi-Led Coalition Says Hodeidah Operation Aims to Force Houthis to Negotiate
    Saudi Air Defense Destroys Missile Fired by Houthis From Yemen – Reports
    Saudi-led Coalition Strikes Houthis Around Airport of Yemen's Hodeidah - Reports
    Tags:
    crisis, withdrawal, Houthis, ceasefire, port, Al-Hudaydah, Yemen
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Spectacular Undersea Life of Lipari Island
    Spectacular Undersea Life of Lipari Island
    ‘We’re Live, With Fear Mongering and False Equivalencies
    ‘We’re Live, With Fear Mongering and False Equivalencies’
    NATO: History of Expansion
    NATO: History of Expansion
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse