Russian MoD: Militants in Syria Surrender Heavy Combat Vehicles, Munitions

"As a result of negotiations, [militants] have handed over three tanks, three infantry combat vehicles, two anti-aircraft guns, as well as a large stockpile of ammunition of various calibers and types," Tsygankov said.
According to Tsygankov, 309 more civilians have passed through humanitarian corridor near the town of Kafr Shams in Daraa province.
As many as 111 more people have returned to their homes in Eastern Ghouta, bringing the total number to 72,714. Over the past 24 hours, 293 civilians have also returned to the province of Damascus from Lebanon through the Zemrani border control point.
