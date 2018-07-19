Register
22:42 GMT +319 July 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    President Donald Trump shakes hands with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu before delivering a speech at the Israel Museum, Tuesday, May 23, 2017, in Jerusalem

    Netanyahu Brags He Convinced Trump to Scrap Iran Deal (VIDEO)

    © AP Photo / Ariel Schalit
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 01

    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was caught bragging at a dinner party about convincing US President Donald Trump to decline to recertify the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), or Iran nuclear deal. The explicit remarks confirm suspicions of many close observers.

    The video, filmed in early July but only aired by Israeli public broadcaster Kan on Tuesday, shows Netanyahu speaking to senior members of his Likud party and some prominent activists.

    "We convinced the US president [to leave the deal], and I had to stand up against the whole world and come out against this agreement," the prime minister says.

    He and a guest then go on to chatter about the "disappearance" of the Iranian government. "From your mouth to God," Netanyahu appeals. 

    Leaked video shows IDF military intelligence chief Maj. Gen. Tamir Hyman warning foreign security officials of Iran's alleged preparations for attacks on Israel from Syria.
    © Screenshot / YouTube / כאן חדשות - תאגיד השידור הישראלי
    Leaked Video: IDF General Warns Iran Is Preparing to Attack Israel from Syria

    The revelation of Israel's role in the US reneging on the deal comes as no surprise to many. On April 30, just over one week before Trump's decision deadline, Netanyahu gave a high-profile presentation, with props and a backdrop of Powerpoint slides to boot, claiming to have evidence of Iran's secret development of a nuclear bomb in violation of the JCPOA. "Tonight I am here to tell you one thing: Iran lied. Big time," he said.

    Later that day, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo issued a statement declaring that Iran "lied about their program to the six nations who negotiated the Iran nuclear deal."

    "The documents obtained by Israel from inside of Iran show beyond any doubt that the Iranian regime was not telling the truth. I have personally reviewed many of the Iranian files," Pompeo wrote.

    Israeli Prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks during a news conference at the Ministry of Defence in Tel Aviv, Israel, April 30, 2018
    © REUTERS / Amir Cohen
    Netanyahu Seeks to Prod Trump to Withdraw From Iran Nuclear Deal – Reports
    "It's proven right what Israel has done today with the news conference. And Prime Minister Netanyahu just gave a very — I don't know if everybody has seen it, but I got to see a little bit of it. And that is just not an acceptable situation," Trump said later during the day at a press conference in front of the White House. "And I've been saying that's happening."

    In a Fox Business segment entitled "Did Israel's Netanyahu convince Trump to exit Iran deal?" also from April 30, host Lisa Kennedy Montgomery declared that while Netanyahu's presentation was done in Israel, "if you read between the lines, it was aimed squarely at the White House."

    "Today, we have definitive proof that this Iranian promise was a lie," Trump said on May 8 as he announced his cancellation of the agreement. "Last week, Israel published intelligence documents long concealed by Iran, conclusively showing the Iranian regime and its history of pursuing nuclear weapons.

    Within an hour of Trump's announcement, Israel began conducting a heightened level of airstrikes on Syria, claiming to be hitting Iranian targets.

    Almost exactly one month later, Netanyahu gave a speech at a London think tank declaring both the Iran deal to be dead and Syrian President Bashar al Assad "no longer immune" from "retaliation."

    Related:

    Ex-Israeli Official: EU Has No Choice But to Go Along With US on Iran Deal
    Divide Over Iran Nuclear Deal May Limit Putin-Trump Summit's Progress – Analysts
    US Iran Deal Pullout Was About 'Trump Wanting to Destroy Obama’s Legacy' - Prof
    US to Use EU Stance on Iran Deal to Pressure NATO Over Defense Spending - Prof
    Iran Strikes Back as French FM Urges to Stop 'Threats' on Nuke Deal
    Iran: EU Package on Extending Nuclear Deal 'Disappointing'
    Tags:
    Trump, Syria, Netanyahu, Iran Nuclear Deal, Iran deal, Donald Trump, Benjamin Netanyahu, United States, Iran, Israel
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Spectacular Undersea Life of Lipari Island
    Spectacular Undersea Life of Lipari Island
    ‘We’re Live, With Fear Mongering and False Equivalencies
    ‘We’re Live, With Fear Mongering and False Equivalencies’
    NATO: History of Expansion
    NATO: History of Expansion
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse