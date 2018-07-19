Palestinians Fire Shells at Israeli Soldiers Near Gaza Border - IDF

Palestinian militants fired mortars at IDF soldiers near the Gaza Strip border, the IDF press service said.

"Some time ago, militants fired two mortar shells at IDF soldiers who were operating in the area of the security fence in the southern Gaza Strip," the press release said.

Mortar shells were launched at IDF troops who were engaged in operational activity near the fence in the southern Gaza Strip. No injuries to IDF soldiers were reported — IDF (@IDFSpokesperson) July 19, 2018

Earlier, in the same area, the Israelis attacked a group of Palestinians from the air, killing one and injuring three others, according to local doctors.

On Saturday, the Israeli Air Force hit dozens of militant targets in the Gaza Strip, while Hamas, supported by the Islamic Jihad group, fired about 200 rockets and projectiles at southern Israel. The hostilities lasted for about 24 hours and ended after Palestinian militant groups said that a ceasefire arrangement had been coordinated with Israel through Egypt's mediation efforts.

Hostilities between the Israelis and the Palestinians near the Gaza border increased since late March, which marked the beginning of the Palestinian protest campaign against Israel — the Great March of Return.