Palestinians Fire Shells at Israeli Soldiers Near Gaza Border - IDF

"Some time ago, militants fired two mortar shells at IDF soldiers who were operating in the area of the security fence in the southern Gaza Strip," the press release said.
Mortar shells were launched at IDF troops who were engaged in operational activity near the fence in the southern Gaza Strip. No injuries to IDF soldiers were reported— IDF (@IDFSpokesperson) July 19, 2018
Earlier, in the same area, the Israelis attacked a group of Palestinians from the air, killing one and injuring three others, according to local doctors.
READ MORE: Israel Defense Forces Say Responded to Shelling From Gaza
Hostilities between the Israelis and the Palestinians near the Gaza border increased since late March, which marked the beginning of the Palestinian protest campaign against Israel — the Great March of Return.
All comments
Show new comments (0)