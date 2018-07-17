Israel Toughens Blockade of Gaza by Suspending Energy Supplies

TEL AVIV (Sputnik) - Israel has strengthened the blockade of Gaza, ceasing the deliveries of energy to the territory through the Kerem Shalom checkpoint, the country’s Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

"Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman has decided to close the Kerem Shalom checkpoint for energy until the next Sunday after consultations with the head of the General Staff," the ministry said in a statement.

READ MORE: Israel Mobilizing Reserve Soldiers to Reinforce Air Defense Amid Gaza Escalation

© AP Photo / Baz Ratner Israel Defense Forces Say Responded to Shelling From Gaza

The checkpoint will continue to pass food and medicines, the deliveries of which will be approved on an individual basis, according to the statement.

In May, the Israeli Defense Forces announced that the Kerem Shalom crossing, the only checkpoint used to transfer goods across the Israel-Gaza Strip border, will be shut down until the damage caused by Palestinian protesters is reimbursed. However, the deliveries of energy to the enclave were continuing.

The Kerem Shalom crossing was attacked by the Palestinian protesters twice since the start of the wave of mass anti-Israeli protests on March 30. Dozens of Palestinians were killed and hundreds of others injured as the Israeli forces suppressed the demonstrations.