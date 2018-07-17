Register
13:35 GMT +317 July 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) fighters carry their weapons in Raqqa's western neighbourhood of Jazra, Syria June 11, 2017.

    US-Backed Syrian Kurdish Forces Prepping Team for Talks with Damascus – Reports

    © REUTERS / Rodi Said
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 40

    The Syrian Democratic Forces' (SDF) plans for talks with the government come on the heels of the Helsinki summit meeting between Presidents Putin and Trump, where the two men focused extensively on the Syrian conflict and ways to resolve the country's ongoing humanitarian crisis.

    The political arm of the SDF, a Kurdish-dominated militia group which controls much of northern and eastern Syria, is working to create a negotiating team for possible talks with the Assad government, key Syrian Democratic Council figure Hekmat Habib has told AFP.

    "One of the meeting's aims is to create a platform to negotiate with the Syrian regime, "Habib said. "This platform will represent all areas in the autonomous administration and all areas held by the SDF," he added, without providing more details.

    A fighter from the Syrian Democratic Forces, inspects a military vehicle supplied by the US-led coalition, as they gather near a village north-east of Raqa
    © AFP 2018 / DELIL SOULEIMAN
    US-Led Coalition Pledges 'Stabilization Assistance' to Areas of Syria Liberated from Daesh
    Members of the Syrian Democratic Council, the SDF's political arm, met in the northern Syrian town of Tabqa on Monday for discussions on a number of issues, including the possibility of negotiations with Damascus.

    Formed in 2015 as a loose alliance against Daesh (ISIS)*, the SDF has received substantial assistance from the United States, France, and other Western powers in its fight against the terrorists in eastern Syria, and now controls substantial areas of the country, mostly east of the Euphrates River, including strategically and economically vital areas. Washington's support for the SDF has led to frictions with its NATO ally Turkey, which considers the SDF's YPG (People's Protection Units) militias terrorists and has led a military operation against them in northwest Syria since early 2018.

    Damascus and the SDF have been discussing the idea of peace talks since May, with the SDF saying it was open to talks with the government, and the Assad government calling on the Kurds to negotiate amid pressure from residents in SDF-governed territories seeking the return of Damascus' governance.

    Syria was one of the major topics of discussion at Monday's Helsinki summit meeting between Presidents Putin and Trump, with Washington and Moscow agreeing on the need to restore peace and resolve Syria's humanitarian crisis. Preempting rumors of a possible US withdrawal from the country Monday, US National Security Adviser John Bolton said that US forces would stay "as long as the Iranian menace" remains in the region. Bolton's remarks fly in the face of President Trump's earlier remarks that the US would get out of Syria "very soon" to "let other people take care of it" now that the fight against Daesh is wrapping up. Damascus has repeatedly slammed Washington's ongoing military presence in Syria, calling it a violation of its sovereignty and pointing out that the US doesn't have a UN mandate for its operations.

    *A terrorist group outlawed in Russia and many other countries.

    Related:

    SDF Wipes Out Major Daesh Stronghold in Syria's Northeast – Reports
    US-Backed SDF Releases Daesh Jihadis From Europe in Secret Swap Deal – Report
    US Sent 250 Trucks With Heavy Weapons, Armored Vehicles to SDF – Source
    Tags:
    committee, reports, negotiations, talks, Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), Vladimir Putin, Donald Trump, Syria, United States, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Most Beautiful Female Fans That Made World Cup Shine Even Brighter
    Most Beautiful Female Fans That Made World Cup Shine Even Brighter
    Trumping Theresa
    Trumping Theresa
    NATO: History of Expansion
    NATO: History of Expansion
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse