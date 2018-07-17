Register
13:35 GMT +3
17 July 2018
    A member of Iraqi federal police patrols in the destroyed Old City of Mosul, Iraq August 7, 2017

    Ex-Iraqi Commander Arrested for Handing Over Mosul to Daesh in 2014 – Reports

    © REUTERS / Suhaib Salem
    Middle East
    CAIRO (Sputnik) - Iraqi authorities have arrested Mahdi Gharrawi, the former commander of operations in the country’s northern Nineveh province, because they blame him for surrendering Iraq's second largest city of Mosul to the Daesh* terror group four years ago, the Alsumaria TV channel reported on Tuesday, citing its sources.

    According to the broadcaster, Gharrawi, who was responsible for defending Mosul from Daesh militants, has been detained for the period of investigation in relation to the city’s fall in early June 2014.

    READ MORE: 'You Can Smell the Bodies in Rubble:'Angelina Jolie Visits Mosul, Iraq

    Following Mosul’s abandonment, Gharrawi was dismissed from his position.

    Civilians displaced by heavy fighting between Iraqi security forces and ISIS militants wait to be seen by a doctor in a tent set up by MSF, or Doctors Without Borders, to provide medical aid at a shelter in Makhmour, near Mosul, Iraq, March 28, 2016
    © AP Photo / Alice Martins
    MSF Doing Everything to Ensure Mosul Unit Not to Be Threatened by Any Armed Actor - Iraq Mission Head
    In 2015, a probe launched by the Iraqi parliament found Gharrawi, as well as 35 other officials, including former Iraqi Prime Minister Nuri Maliki, a former Mosul governor, and a former acting defense minister, responsible for the June 2014 defeat.

    Iraqi military, backed by the US-led coalition, liberated Mosul in July 2017.

    *Daesh (also called IS/ISIS/ISIL/Islamic State) — is a terrorist group banned in Russia.

