Southern Syria: Russian Troops Help Free Captives and Provide Security (PHOTOS)

The withdrawal of members of armed groups refused to surrender to the Syrian authorities started in Daraa Governorate (110 km from Damascus) on Sunday; 420 militants and their families left in 15 buses. The operation was coordinated by the Syrian security forces, the Russian military police and the Syrian Red Crescent Society.

With the peace deal signed with Russian military assistance, five Syrian military personnel were freed from Al-Nusra Front* captivity. Having been examined, they were able to meet with their relatives. The condition of four people is satisfactory, while the remaining person was hospitalized with a broken leg. The captives had been in the hands the Al-Nusra Front since last June.

© Sputnik / FIRAS ALAHMAD Syrian soldiers

Since late June 2018, Syrian government troops have regained control of 85% of Daraa Governorate.

© Sputnik / FIRAS ALAHMAD Syrian soldiers

On Sunday, peace agreements were reached with armed opposition groups in Jassim and Enhel in the west of the region. The fighters started turning in their weapons to the Syrian military.

*Also known as Hay'at Tahrir al-Sham or HTS, condemned as a terrorist organization by Russia and the United States