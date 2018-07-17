Southern Syria: Russian Troops Help Free Captives and Provide Security (PHOTOS)

With the peace deal signed with Russian military assistance, five Syrian military personnel were freed from Al-Nusra Front* captivity. Having been examined, they were able to meet with their relatives. The condition of four people is satisfactory, while the remaining person was hospitalized with a broken leg. The captives had been in the hands the Al-Nusra Front since last June.
Since late June 2018, Syrian government troops have regained control of 85% of Daraa Governorate.
On Sunday, peace agreements were reached with armed opposition groups in Jassim and Enhel in the west of the region. The fighters started turning in their weapons to the Syrian military.
*Also known as Hay'at Tahrir al-Sham or HTS, condemned as a terrorist organization by Russia and the United States
