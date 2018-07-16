Register
16:03 GMT +316 July 2018
    A general view shows Baath city, bordering the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, Syria June 24, 2017

    Syrian Army Gains Control of Strategic Hill Near Israeli-Occupied Golans

    © REUTERS / Alaa Al-Faqir
    Middle East
    The Syrian government forces have stepped up their offensive in the country's southwest Quneitra province close to the disputed area of Golan Heights.

    The Syrian army has announced it captured strategically important al-Haara hill in the second day of the offensive to retake remaining parts of southwest Syria close to the border with Israel.

    The Syrian government's advance came several days after it had secured control of most of Daraa province with the help of the Russian Reconciliation Center for Syria. On July 15, first batch of militants, who do not want to reconcile with the country's authorities, and their families began to leave Daraa for Idlib. According to SANA, 10 buses with 407 fighters and their relatives were evacuated from the newly liberated province.

    "As a result of the talks, under the mediation of the Russian Center for Reconciliation with the leaders of armed groups in the province of Daraa an agreement on the following issues [has been reached]: the cessation of hostilities; the beginning of the delivery of heavy and medium weapons in all settlements under the control of armed groups," the reconciliation center said in a July 7 report.

    The Syrian Army in Daraa Province on the border with Jordan. File photo
    © Sputnik / Mikhail Alaeddin
    In light of the intensified battles in the country's southwest and the army's advances towards the Israeli border, the Israeli Defense Forces have allegedly been put on high alert in the area of the Golan Heights.

    Last week, the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) reported that the IDF had attacked Syrian army positions in Quneitra, which was later admitted by Tel Aviv. Syrian air defenses were able to intercept some of the strikes, with the media outlet saying that only material damage had been done.

    Israel captured the Golan Heights from Syria during the 1967 Six-Day War, and completely annexed the territory in 1981. While the international community have not recognized the annexation, condemning Tel Aviv, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has repeatedly said that the Jewish state would not retreat to the 1967 lines, and the Golan Heights would "remain in the hands of Israel forever."

