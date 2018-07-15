Mysterious Syrian Group Allegedly Bombs Hotel Hosting Coalition Meeting in Raqqa

The group purportedly planted bombs in the area in advance; no casualties have been reported so far. Neither the US, nor other member-states of the international coalition have commented on the alleged incident.

An enigmatic militant group, calling itself the Popular Resistance of Raqqa, allegedly carried out an attack on the hotel, where representatives of the US-led anti-terror international coalition gathered for a security meeting.

According to the Telegram channel monitoring terrorist activity, Directorate 4, the explosive was activated at the Crown International Hotel, located near the stadium in central Raqqa. A conflicting report from a local journalist suggests that the militants targeted the Tajj hotel in the provincial capital of the Al-Raqqa Governorate.

There were no immediate reports of casualties; the US-led coalition hasn’t commented on the purported incident so far.

Local media reports suggest that the faction was formed in February 2018 to fight and oust the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) from Raqqa.

Raqqa, the self-declared capital of Daesh*, was liberated in October 2017 when the SDF backed by the US-led coalition retook the city from terrorists. Almost a year later, the city still remains in ruins, with thousands of dead bodies buried under the wreckage.

Since 2014, the US-led coalition has been carrying out airstrikes against Daesh targets in Syria without a UN mandate or authorization from the legitimate government, which Damascus views as a violation of the country’s sovereignty.

*Daesh, also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS, is a terrorist group banned in Russia and many other countries.