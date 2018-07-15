Register
07:35 GMT +315 July 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    After taking office last year Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi announced that an initial investigation had discovered 55 thousand ghost soldiers in the army - those who were being paid but did not exist, with their salaries instead going into the pockets of officers.

    Iraqi Prime Minister Makes 7 Decisions to Meet Demands of Protesters - Reports

    © AFP 2018 / ALI AL-SAAD
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    1 0 0

    CAIRO (Sputnik) – Iraqi Prime Minister Haider Abadi has made seven decisions in response to the demands of anti-government protesters rallying in the south of the country since last week, Alsumaria broadcaster reported citing a source on Sunday.

    "After his communication with local residents and tribes, and due to the fact that he heeds their demands and follows [activities of] ministerial committees, seven decisions were made," the source familiar with the matter said.

    These decisions concern the immediate allocation of 3.5 trillion Iraqi dinars (around $2.5 billion) for water desalination, addressing electric power outages, and provision of medical services to the residents of the Basra province, which has become the epicenter of the demonstrations, according to the source.

    Protesters block the road to Iraq's Umm Qasr port, south of Basra, Iraq July 13, 2018.
    © REUTERS / Essam al-Sudani
    One Protester Killed, Dozens Injured in Clashes With Police in Southern Iraq - Reports
    The government would also boost investment in the construction of residential buildings and schools and the creation of jobs. The authorities also plan to raise the quotas for water provision in the provinces of Basra, Dhi Qar, Muthanna and Al Diwaniyah, the source pointed out.

    Moreover, the government will dismiss the management boards of Al Najaf International Airport that was stormed by the protesters, which led to the suspension of its operation, on Saturday, according to the source.

    Protests erupted last week in the city of Basra and spread across the south of the country. The demonstrators are protesting against high unemployment rates and disruptions in public services provision. The situation escalated last Sunday after the death of one of the protesters.

    Iraq's top Shiite cleric Grand Ayatollah Ali Sistani has expressed solidarity with the protesters.

    The government, in its turn, set up a special committee working to meet the demands of the demonstrators.

    READ MORE: US Reportedly to Open New Bases in Iraq, Despite Local Authorities' Opposition

    Earlier on Saturday, the Sky News Arabia broadcaster reported that the Iraqi Interior Ministry had announced a nationwide state of security alert and boosted security at government sites over the unrest during the ongoing protests.

    raqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi speaks at a joint press conference with German Chancellor after their meeting at the Chancellery in Berlin on February 11, 2016
    © AP Photo / Adam BERRY
    International Differences on Syria May Result in Resuming Daesh Activities, Iraqi PM Says
    The Kurdish Rudaw broadcaster reported that in Najaf, the protesters had put on fire the headquarters of Al Fadhila party and the house of chairman of the Najaf airport board, as well as stormed the building of the provincial council in Karbala.

    The curfew was declared Saturday in the provinces of Najaf, Karbala, Maysan and Basra, according to Al Arabiya. The outlet also reported about power outages across Najaf. Al Sumaria broadcaster reported earlier on Saturday that the authorities had also declared a curfew in the city.

    According to Iraqi media, citing official statistics, the unemployment rate in Iraq currently stands at 10.8 percent. Notably, the unemployment rate among the Iraqi youth, which forms over 50 percent of the population, is double as high.

    Tags:
    curfew, protests, Haider al-Abadi, Basra, Iraq
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    High Heels and Powerful Husbands: First Ladies' Club Meets in Belgium
    High Heels and Powerful Husbands: First Ladies' Club Meets in Belgium
    Trumping Theresa
    Trumping Theresa
    NATO: History of Expansion
    NATO: History of Expansion
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse