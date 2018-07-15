Israel Defense Forces Say Responded to Shelling From Gaza

"Following reports regarding a siren in the Eshkol Regional Council, two mortar shells were launched from Gaza at Israel. In response, the IDF struck the launcher from which the mortar shells were fired," the IDF wrote on Twitter.
Following reports regarding a siren in the Eshkol Regional Council, two mortar shells were launched from Gaza at Israel. In response, the IDF struck the launcher from which the mortar shells were fired— IDF (@IDFSpokesperson) July 14, 2018
Following reports regarding sirens in Sderot, two rockets were launched from Gaza towards Israel. The Iron Dome aerial defense system intercepted one of the rockets pic.twitter.com/YJQLdQizJR— IDF (@IDFSpokesperson) July 14, 2018
An hour later IDF reported sirens in Sderot, saying that another two rockets were fired from Gaza. The defence forces said that one of the rockets had been intercepted by Iron Dome air defence system. Head of IDF Public Diplomacy reported later that one of the rockets launched from Gaza hit a synagogue.
Military actions escalated in the area in the early hours of Saturday, when the Israel Air Force started hitting militants' targets in the Gaza Strip. The shelling followed Friday's border riots. The situation led to the largest escalation between the sides over the past years.
All comments
Show new comments (0)