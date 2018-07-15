Register
15 July 2018
    President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Hassan Rouhani

    President Rouhani Says US ‘More Isolated Than Ever’ Over Iran Sanctions

    © Sputnik / Aleksey Nikolskyi
    Middle East
    450

    Iranian President Hassan Rouhani made a public announcement on Saturday in which he stated that looming US sanctions would ultimately leave the Land of the Free more isolated than it’s ever been before.

    Rouhani's remarks, which were transmitted on state television, came after he met with leaders of both the Iranian parliament and the judiciary. According to reports, the 69-year-old's comment were made in an attempt to squash concerns regarding sanctions which will go in effect on August 9.

    "Today, we are in conditions in which the United States is more isolated than ever over the sanctions issue," Rouhani said, before hinting at recent UK protests against US President Donald Trump. "America's illegal actions… have even isolated it among its own allies as we just saw."

    Iran's President Hassan Rouhani (R) meets India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Tehran, Iran May 23, 2016.
    © REUTERS / President.ir
    US Sanctions on Iran: India Weighs in on 'National Interest'

    "You saw how the people of a nation most allied to the US reacted to Trump's recent trip to Britain. The people's encounter in London and other cities was such that they had to change official ceremonies for the trip," he continued.

    The president went on to urge his viewers that Iran would continue to strengthen its economic relations with its European partners and that should any problems arise, they would be handled accordingly.

    "Today, we are more powerful than before to confront our enemy's plots and continue our path. Our people must rest assured that despite pressures, we can manage the situation with the support of the people and get over the problems," he said. "We are very hopeful that Iran's economic engagement with the world will continue as before."

    "For the items that we may face problems, we have plans and solutions," Rouhani said without elaboration, according to Press TV Iran.

    In early May, Trump pulled out of the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, a deal brokered during the Obama administration that lifted several sanctions in exchange for Iran agreeing to lower its nuclear ambitions. The agreement between Iran, US and several other countries also gave inspectors the access to check on nuclear facilities to verify that Iran was keeping its end of the bargain.

    According to the US Treasury Department, following a wind-down period three different rounds of sanctions will be imposed on Iran in the coming months. They are scheduled for August 6, November 4 and November 5.

