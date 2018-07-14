Israeli Jets Hit Dozens of Palestinian Military Targets in Gaza Strip (VIDEO)

TEL AVIV (Sputnik) - The Israeli Air Force has attacked dozens of Palestinian military targets in the Gaza Strip over the past hour in response to shelling from Gaza and disturbances on the enclave's border, Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said Saturday.

The latest attack was the third round of airstrikes in Gaza that started early on Saturday.

"Over the past hour, the Israeli Air Force attacked dozens of sites on the territory of four military installations belonging to the Hamas terrorist organization," the IDF press service said.

Earlier in the day, IDF said over 30 mortar shells have been launched toward Israel from the Gaza Strip overnight during an exchange of fire between the two sides.

Over the last hour, IDF fighter jets targeted dozens of military targets in four Hamas military compounds throughout the Gaza Strip. The focus of the wide-scale strike was a Hamas Battalion HQ in Beit Lahia pic.twitter.com/nDIxRA4ovn — IDF (@IDFSpokesperson) 14 июля 2018 г.

Tensions on the Israeli border with Gaza had flared up due the Great March of Return rally, which began on March 30, in order to mark the 70th anniversary of the foundation of Israel and protest the moving of the US embassy to Jerusalem, which Palestinians consider to be their capital.

READ MORE: Israel Urges French Taxpayers to Stop Sending Donations to Gaza Strip

Since the beginning of the demonstrations, up to 125 Palestinians have been killed and 2,700 more injured during the violent clashes with the IDF.