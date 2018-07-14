Sirens Blare in Southern Israel Amid Reports of Rocket Fire From Gaza

Sirens blared in southern Israel Friday night in several areas amid unconfirmed reports of rocket fire from Gaza. Local media reports indicated that Israel was engaging in air strikes in the Gaza strip after an Israeli Defense Force (IDF) soldier was wounded by a grenade earlier Friday.

The sirens began ringing out around 1:30 a.m. local time and have been reported in Sdot Hanegev, Eshkol, Shaar Hanegev, and Hof Ashkelon Regional Councils. Most have been confirmed by the IDF on their Twitter page.

— Guy Elster (@guyelster) July 13, 2018

According to Israel National News, unconfirmed reports indicate that Israel's Iron Dome missile defense system took down several rockets fired from Gaza into Israeli territory.

Citing Palestinian sources, Haaretz reported that the al-Bureij refugee camp in central Gaza was attacked by the IDF. Israel National News noted that Palestinian media have also reported attacks on targets in the north and south of the enclave.

— Muhammad Smiry 🇵🇸 Gaza (@MuhammadSmiry) July 13, 2018

Palestinian social media activist Muhammad Smiry posted video on his Twitter account which he says was taken from his window that appears to show an explosion. Channel 14 Hebrew says that the IDF has dropped at least 20 rockets and mortar shells over Gaza in the course of an hour and a half.

The IDF reported that Hamas fired 17 missiles from Gaza, five of which were downed by the Iron Dome amid air strikes conducted by the Israeli Air Force.

According to the IDF, one of its soldiers was "moderately wounded" by a grenade. The military responded with live fire that killed a 15-year-old Palestinian boy, according to the Gaza Health Ministry.

Each Friday since March 30, the starting day of the Great Return March, thousands of Palestinians have gathered at the Gaza border with Israel protesting their expulsion from their ethnic homeland. Thousands have been wounded and 138 have been left dead by the military's response to the demonstrations.