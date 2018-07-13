Register
17:19 GMT +313 July 2018
    In this Feb. 23, 2016 file photo, a civilian fighter holding the Libyan flag stands in front of damaged buildings in Benghazi, Libya

    NATO Used Depleted Uranium Munitions in 2011 Libya Airstrikes - Report

    © AP Photo / Mohammed el-Shaiky, File
    Middle East
    7011

    A report, made by a group of Libyan nuclear experts, says that NATO forces missiles with depleted uranium.

    "We conducted a study at one of the headquarters of the Libyan army, which was bombed by NATO. There were places with increased levels of radiation. After precise measurements we found that this radioactivity was a result of using an assembler with depleted uranium," Nuri al-Druki, an advisor to the Libyan committee for the environment and nuclear energy told Sputnik.

    He also stated that the Libyan scientists would appeal to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) for a more extensive investigation.

    In February 2011, mass demonstrations began in Libya demanding the resignation of Muammar Gaddafi, who had ruled the country for more than 40 years. The conflict later developed into an armed conflict between government forces and rebels.

    An aerial shot taken from a helicopter shows the Libyan capital Tripoli. (File)
    © AFP 2018 / MAHMUD TURKIA
    Libya's Tripoli Security Chief Kidnapped by Local Militia - Reports
    After a UNSC resolution, a coalition, led by the US, France, UK and other countries, conducted airstrikes against Libyan government forces. Due to those operations, rebels deposed and killed Gaddafi, starting an ongoing civil war between regions, tribes and militant groups. An absence of the government allowed multiple terror organizations, such as Daesh*, to operate in the war-torn country.

    *Daesh (also known as ISIS, ISIL, Islamic State) — a terror group banned in Russia.

