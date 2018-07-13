Israel Fires Missile Interceptor Rocket at Drone From Syria - IDF

The news came just a day after the Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu stated that Israel did not have any problems with the Syrian Government and would not intervene in the country if the existing agreements are upheld.

"A Patriot missile was launched against an unmanned aircraft that was approaching Israel from Syrian territory," a statement of the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) press office read.

Previously, the Reuters news agency reported that Netanyahu allegedly said he would not "take action" against Damascus, but stressed that Moscow should encourage Iranian forces in Syria to leave the country.

The conflict escalated as on May 10, the Israeli Air Force performed missile strikes on dozens of suspected Iranian targets in Syria after a rocket attack on IDF positions in the disputed territory of Golan Heights, occupied by Israel. Damascus condemned the missile strikes, calling them a violation of its sovereignty, while Tehran also pledged to respond to "Israeli aggression."

Israel, in turn, accused Iran of building up a military presence in Syria in order to prepare an attack on the country.