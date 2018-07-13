US-Led Coalition Planes Strike Settlements in Syria, Killing Over 30 - Reports

DAMASCUS (Sputnik) - Aircraft of the international US-led coalition struck two settlements in the Deir ez-Zor province in the northeast of Syria, killing over 30 civilians and injuring dozens others, local media reported on Friday.

The strikes hit the settlements of Baghuz and As Susah, not far from the town of Al Bukamal on the border with Iraq, the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) reported.

The US-led coalition against terrorist groups has been carrying out airstrikes in Syria without the authorization of Damascus or an approval from the UN Security Council.

Meanwhile, the Syrian government forces gained control of he country’s border with Jordan from militants, bringing the operation to free the Daraa province in the south of the country to its final stage, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.

Syria has been locked in an internal conflict since 2011, aggravated by the advances made by various terrorist organizations.