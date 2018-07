According to Iranian ex-foreign minister and Supreme Leader's Aide Ali Akbar Velayati, Iranian and Russian troops will stay in Syria in order to guarantee that terrorists won't continue their activity in the war-torn country.

Addressing the Syrian conflict, the official stated, that Iranian troops would stay in Syria, as they have legitimacy.

"Iran plans to continue its military presence in Syria. I believe, if we leave the country — Russia to leave it next and then the same terrorists will return back again."

