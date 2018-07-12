Register
18:02 GMT +312 July 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Soldiers of the Syrian Arab Army (SAA). File photo

    Idlib Liberation Would Bring End to Syria War - Syrian Military

    © Sputnik / Iliya Pitalev
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    192

    A senior Syrian officer has said that government troops now are able to liberate the province, which remains the last one mostly out of the government's control.

    The Syrian Army has given an order to fully liberate the country from terrorists, Sputnik learned from a high-ranking Syrian Army officer.

    "The army now has the power to liberate the province of Idlib. This will become a key to the end of the ongoing war that has entered its eighth year," the officer said. He promised that the coming days would see events that would "surprise everyone."

    "The terrorists have signed their own death warrant."

    The source added that Syrian troops have been successfully repelling militant attacks along the border with Idlib. According to the officer, Syrian Army checkpoints are ready for both defensive and offensive scenarios.

    READ MORE: Assad Vows to Free All of Syria, No Matter Whose Control Territories are Under

    Idlib-based terrorist forces have been weakened by infightings, the local media reports. In the past eight months, clashes between different militant groups killed some 8,000 terrorists, mostly members of Tahrir al-Sham and Jabhat al-Nusra.

    This photo provided on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018 by the Syrian Civil Defense White Helmets, which has been authenticated based on its contents and other AP reporting, shows Civil Defense workers inspecting a damages building after a bombing that targeted the office of Ajnad al-Koukaz, a militant group consisting of foreign fighters mostly from the Caucuses and Russia, in Idlib, Syria
    © AP Photo / Syrian Civil Defense White Helmets
    Syria’s Idlib Residents Warn of Potential Provocation by White Helmets

    As the pro-government forces have been stepping up gains in the south, Idlib, a province in northwestern Syria, remains the last rebel stronghold.

    Idlib is a strategically important city, as it shares a border with Turkey and neighbors the province of Latakia, a key stronghold of President Assad. Moreover, Idlib, the provincial capital, is located near a highway linking Syria's second-largest city, Aleppo, to Damascus.

    Related:

    Netanyahu: Israel Won't Attack Syria if Existing Agreements are Upheld
    How Terrorists, US Coalition Turned Raqqa Into Biggest Mass Grave in Syria
    Israel Can Pressure US to Lift Russia Sanctions if Iran Leaves Syria - Journo
    Israeli Military Fires Patriot Missile at Unidentified Drone From Syria - IDF
    Tags:
    offensive, liberation, militant group, The Syrian war, Al-Nusra Front, Tahrir al-Sham, Bashar al-Assad, Turkey, Latakia, Damascus, Aleppo, Idlib, Syria
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Asia's Top 10 Travel Destinations
    Asia's Top 10 Travel Destinations
    Donald to Donald, Trump to Tusk
    Donald to Donald, Trump to Tusk
    NATO: History of Expansion
    NATO: History of Expansion
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse