WATCH Israeli Army Hit Syrian Positions in Retaliation for Drone Infiltration

Israel has conducted airstrikes in response to what Tel Aviv said was a Syrian UAV carrying out a reconnaissance mission over Israeli territory.

The video, which has been recently released by the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) shows the military hitting the positions of the Syrian army in Quneitra province.

READ MORE: WATCH Israeli Military Down Drones That Infiltrates Its Territory

According to the Israeli army, the attacks came as a retaliation over what it said was a Syrian unmanned aerial vehicle which infiltrated 10 kilometers of Israeli territory and was shot down by a Patriot missile immediately after detection.