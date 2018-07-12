WATCH Israeli Army Hit Syrian Positions in Retaliation for Drone Infiltration

The video, which has been recently released by the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) shows the military hitting the positions of the Syrian army in Quneitra province.
According to the Israeli army, the attacks came as a retaliation over what it said was a Syrian unmanned aerial vehicle which infiltrated 10 kilometers of Israeli territory and was shot down by a Patriot missile immediately after detection.
Earlier tonight, Wednesday July 11th, the IDF targeted three military posts in Syria in response to the infiltration of the Syrian UAV into Israel that was intercepted by the IDF earlier today pic.twitter.com/BvaEOfHNDv— IDF (@IDFSpokesperson) July 11, 2018
