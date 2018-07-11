WATCH Israeli Military Downs Drone That Infiltrates Its Territory

A video released by the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) shows an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV), which entered Israel's airspace from Syrian territory, being intercepted.
The Israeli military fired a Patriot anti-aircraft missile to down the drone, which it said was conducting a reconnaissance mission for the Syrian Army.
Footage of the Patriot missile intercepting the Syrian UAV that infiltrated Israeli territory today pic.twitter.com/g5MnjZLdyl— IDF (@IDFSpokesperson) July 11, 2018
