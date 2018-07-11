WATCH Israeli Military Downs Drone That Infiltrates Its Territory

The Golan Heights has seen intensified confrontations recently, with Israel vowing to response "harshly" to any attempts by the Syrian Army to enter the disputed area.

A video released by the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) shows an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV), which entered Israel's airspace from Syrian territory, being intercepted.

The Israeli military fired a Patriot anti-aircraft missile to down the drone, which it said was conducting a reconnaissance mission for the Syrian Army.