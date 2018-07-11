Register
    Golan Heights

    Israeli Military Fires Patriot Missile at Unidentified Drone From Syria - IDF

    Middle East
    Relations between Israel and Syria have been strained recently, with Tel Aviv pledging a "harsh response" to any Syrian military operations in the demilitarized zone of the Golan Heights.

    The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) have fired an anti-aircraft missile at a drone approaching from Syrian territory, having successfully intercepted the UAV, the army said.

    The Israeli officer claimed that the downed drone belonged to the Syrian army and was conducting a reconnaissance mission.

    According to the Israeli military's statement, the Patriot launch triggered the sirens in the Golan Heights and Jordan Valley regional councils not far from the border with Syria and Jordan.

    Following the incident, the IDF stated that it "will not allow any violation of Israeli airspace and will act against any attempt to hurt its civilians."

    Israel Does Not Exclude Establishment of Ties With Syria's Assad – Defense Chief Lieberman
    The interception occurred after last week's incident when Israeli aircraft hit positions of the Syrian army in the Golan Heights as retaliation for the shell that landed in the area controlled by Tel Aviv.

    Earlier in July, Israeli Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman pledged a "harsh response" to any attempts by the Syrian army to enter the Golan Heights, which became a demilitarized zone in accordance with the 1974 disengagement agreement. The UN-monitored accord stipulates that both sides abandon their plans to build up military forces on both sides of the demarcation line.

    READ MORE: Syrian Forces Ward Off Attack on Tiyas Military Base in Homs — Reports

    Israel and Syria have been at loggerheads over the disputed Golan Heights. Israel occupied the area as a result of the 1967 Six-Day War with Syria and annexed the territory in 1981. The annexation has never been recognized by the international community.

