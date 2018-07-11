Register
17:20 GMT +312 July 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Russian Air Force's long-range aircraft hit ISIS targets in Syria

    German Bundestag Committee: Russia's Syria Campaign is Legal, US Should Leave

    © Photo : Russian Ministry of Defense
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    461152

    The US-led coalition’s military intervention in Syria is under increasing levels of scrutiny, with critics arguing that the coalition has no mandate to conduct military operations in the Arab Republic as it doesn’t have Damascus’ approval to do so.

    A committee of the German Bundestag headed by Die Linke politician Alexander Neu found Russia’s military presence in Syria to be “considered permissible in international law” as the Syrian government requested assistance from Moscow, the ARD public broadcaster’s Tagesschau news service reported on Tuesday.

    READ MORE: Ex-Congressman: US Didn't Defeat Terrorists in Syria – Russia and Assad Did

    Specifically, Mr. Neu noted that Russian forces are operating in Syria with “explicit approval from the Syrian government.”

    The committee described the US-led coalition’s ongoing role in the Syria crisis as more complicated, noting that supplying arms to militants in the country was a potential breach of international law.

    US Ambassador to the UN and current UN Security Council president, Nikki Haley arrives for a United Nations Security Council meeting on Syria, at the UN headquarters in New York
    © AFP 2018 / Jewel SAMAD
    US' Syria Policy is Encouraging False Flag Chemical Attacks, Prolonging Conflict
    Furthermore, they said that intervening in Syria to fight Daesh* and other terrorist groups is legal, but only if Syria is “unable or unwilling” to do so itself.

    As the Syrian Army has been tirelessly battling the aforementioned groups for years, some of which have received military support from Washington, the parliamentary committee highlighted that many international law experts think the US’ intervention in Syria isn’t justifiable.

    Moreover, according to the Bundestag committee’s report, Daesh has largely been defeated and no longer exists as an organized military force in Syria, so the US-led coalition’s "self-defense law is increasingly difficult to justify," and the US should consider ceasing its military campaign in Syria.

    Damascus has often condemned the US-led aerial coalition for intervening in the conflict without its approval, and is particularly concerned about the construction of US military bases in parts of Syria, which it considers to be a violation of the country’s sovereignty.

    A MiG-23 aircraft of the Syrian Air Force on a runaway at the Hama airbase near the city of Hama, Syria's Hama Province
    © Sputnik / Sputnik
    Syrian Army Doesn't Need US Permission to Attack Terrorists, Will Liberate All of Syria – MFA Source
    Russia began providing direct military assistance to government forces in late 2015 after the Syrian government asked for help in its nationwide fight against hardline Islamist terrorists.

    In the space of almost three years, the Syrian Army has recovered swathes of territory throughout the country, including the ancient city of Palmyra, the entirety of the Damascus Governorate, Deir ez-Zor’s provincial capital and southern areas of the wider province.

    READ MORE: Syrian Air Defenses Conduct Live Exercise in Preparation of US Attack — Reports

    *Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/Islamic State) is a terrorist group banned in Russia.

    Related:

    Syrian Army Reportedly Seizes French-Made Anti-Tank Missile Systems in Daraa
    Syrian Army Finds US Anti-Tank TOW Missiles in Country's South - State Media
    Syrian Army Thwarts Terrorist Attack in Latakia - Source
    WATCH Syrian Army Find Terrorists' Weapons at Border With Jordan
    Tags:
    terrorism, intervention, Syria crisis, Daesh, German government, Die Linke, Syrian Army, Alexander Neu, Syria, United States, Russia, Damascus
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Asia's Top 10 Travel Destinations
    Asia's Top 10 Travel Destinations
    Donald to Donald, Trump to Tusk
    Donald to Donald, Trump to Tusk
    NATO: History of Expansion
    NATO: History of Expansion
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse