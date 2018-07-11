Fighter Jet Crashes in Southeastern Iran Over Technical Fault - Reports

The accident took place when the aircraft had been on a patrol mission over the Chabahar city, the outlet said.
Both crew members safely ejected themselves out of the plane, according to the media outlet.
Training jet crashes in southeastern #Iran https://t.co/73ipaZJwjf pic.twitter.com/7KDltdCAO2— IRNA News Agency (@IrnaEnglish) 11 июля 2018 г.
The incident took place 20 kilometers to Chabahar.
