Fighter Jet Crashes in Southeastern Iran Over Technical Fault - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - An F-4 Phantom II fight jet of the Iranian Air Force crashed in the southeast of the country on Wednesday over a technical fault, the Iranian Students' News Agency (ISNA) reported.

The accident took place when the aircraft had been on a patrol mission over the Chabahar city, the outlet said.

READ MORE: Senate Ban on F-35 Sale to Turkey Blow to Most Expensive US Jet Program — Media

Both crew members safely ejected themselves out of the plane, according to the media outlet.

The incident took place 20 kilometers to Chabahar.