Russian MoD Dismisses Reports of Casualties Among its Servicemen in Syria

According to the Russian ministry that called the media reports fake, "there have been no losses among the Russian servicemen, either in the Daraa province on the territory of the Syrian Arab Republic as a whole."
The ministry slammed the information as "deceitful" and "deliberately spread by Daesh terrorists."
On September 30, 2015, Russia launched an air campaign initiating airstrikes against terrorist targets in Syria at the request of Syrian President Bashar Assad.
*Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS) is a terrorist group banned in Russia
