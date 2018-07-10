Syrian Army Finds US Anti-Tank TOW Missiles in Country's South - State Media

According to the Syrian Arab News Agency, the TOWs were discovered in the recently liberated settlements alongside mortars, shells of various calibers, improvized explosive devices, communications and night-vision systems, and other equipment made in Western countries. A modified T-55 tank likely captured from Syrian forces earlier was also found.

The Syrian Army fully liberated Gharaz on Tuesday, freeing the area around the settlement's grain silos and central prison after battles a SANA reporter described as "fierce." An undisclosed number of militants were killed or wounded, with the rest said to have fled to neighboring areas.

Syrian forces are continuing their offensive to eliminate the last pockets of resistance in Daraa province, starting the operation earlier this year after constant shelling of Damascus and other government-held cities by local militants. Most settlements have been freed without heavy fighting, with some Free Syrian Army rebel units switching sides and joining the army in crushing Nusra Front* and Daesh (ISIS/ISIL)* forces following negotiations facilitated by the Russian center for reconciliation.

The Gharaz find is the latest in a series of discoveries made by the Syrian military as it clears areas formerly controlled by rebel militants and jihadist terrorists. Last week, the Syrian Army got its hands on a huge cache of Western-made weapons, including TOWs, also in Daraa region. That find included weapons and ammo of various calibers, as well as boxes of supplies addressed to FSA militants from the United States.

*Terrorist groups outlawed in Russia and many other countries. Nusra Front, a jihadist militant group which has attempted to rebrand itself several times during the Syrian conflict, is the Syrian offshoot of the al-Qaeda terrorist group.