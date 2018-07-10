Register
20:59 GMT +310 July 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Free Syrian Army fighters carry a weapon during what they said was preparations for an operation to strike at forces loyal to Syria's president Bashar Al-Assad in order to break a siege on the city of Beit Gin located in western countryside of Damascus in Deraa, Syria September 30, 2015

    Syrian Army Finds US Anti-Tank TOW Missiles in Country's South - State Media

    © REUTERS / Alaa Al-Faqir
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    4111

    Syrian sappers working in the area of Gharaz in Syria's southern Daraa province have discovered storage facilities containing US-made TOW anti-tank missile systems.

    According to the Syrian Arab News Agency, the TOWs were discovered in the recently liberated settlements alongside mortars, shells of various calibers, improvized explosive devices, communications and night-vision systems, and other equipment made in Western countries. A modified T-55 tank likely captured from Syrian forces earlier was also found.

    The Syrian Army fully liberated Gharaz on Tuesday, freeing the area around the settlement's grain silos and central prison after battles a SANA reporter described as "fierce." An undisclosed number of militants were killed or wounded, with the rest said to have fled to neighboring areas.

    Syrian President Bashar Assad
    © AP Photo / SANA, File
    Assad Vows to Liberate All of Syria, No Matter Whose Control Territories are Under
    Syrian forces are continuing their offensive to eliminate the last pockets of resistance in Daraa province, starting the operation earlier this year after constant shelling of Damascus and other government-held cities by local militants. Most settlements have been freed without heavy fighting, with some Free Syrian Army rebel units switching sides and joining the army in crushing Nusra Front* and Daesh (ISIS/ISIL)* forces following negotiations facilitated by the Russian center for reconciliation.

    The Gharaz find is the latest in a series of discoveries made by the Syrian military as it clears areas formerly controlled by rebel militants and jihadist terrorists. Last week, the Syrian Army got its hands on a huge cache of Western-made weapons, including TOWs, also in Daraa region. That find included weapons and ammo of various calibers, as well as boxes of supplies addressed to FSA militants from the United States.

    *Terrorist groups outlawed in Russia and many other countries. Nusra Front, a jihadist militant group which has attempted to rebrand itself several times during the Syrian conflict, is the Syrian offshoot of the al-Qaeda terrorist group.

    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Swim Week Fashion Show Rocks Sri Lanka
    'Swim Week' Fashion Show Rocks Sri Lanka
    Immigration Impacting Infantry
    Immigration Impacting Infantry
    NATO: History of Expansion
    NATO: History of Expansion
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse