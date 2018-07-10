Houthis Launch Missile at Saudi's City of Jizan - Reports

Prior to that, al-Masirah TV reported that Yemen's Houthi movement had launched a missile targeting the Saudi economic city of Jizan. The Saudi authorities have not commented on the issue yet.

The Saudi Arabian city of Jizan and area around it has been a target of numerous shellings by Yemen's Houthi movement.

Currently, Yemeni pro-government forces backed by Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates suspended their advance into the strategic Red Sea port city of Hodeidah, pending the Houthi militias' promised withdrawal.

Their military operation aimed to gain control of the strategic port city of Hodeidah started on June 13 after the Houthis ignored the government's offer of a peaceful settlement, which expired on the night of June 12. The government stated it had used up all possible political and diplomatic means to make the rebels withdraw from the port

