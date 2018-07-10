Syrian Army Thwarts Terrorist Attack in Latakia - Source

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Syrian army repelled on Monday night a terrorist attack on a settlement in the country's western Latakia province, a Syrian military source told Sputnik.

"Armed groups attacked the settlement of Attera in the north of Latakia province," the source said, adding that while the attack was repulsed, the fighting continued.

The terror groups suffered losses, the source also said.

The situation in the country, especially southern regions of Syria, has escalated during the recent weeks, with terrorists shelling the cities in the area and government troops responding by launching an offensive to oust the militant groups refusing to join the ceasefire.

Syria has been fighting terrorist organizations, including the Daesh,* and opposition forces since 2011. The peace process has been discussed during several rounds of talks in Geneva and Astana, as well as the Syrian National Dialogue Congress, which took place in Russia's Sochi in January.

Daesh (also called IS/ISIS/ISIL/Islamic State) — is a terrorist organization banned in Russia.