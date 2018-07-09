President Erdogan Announces New Turkish Cabinet

The post of prime minister in the new cabinet has been abolished following the transition to the presidential system.
According to Erdogan, Fuat Oktay, the former head of Turkey’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD), will be Turkey's only Vice President.
Erdogan also appointed his son-in-law Berat Albayrak as Treasury and Finance Minister.
READ MORE: Flexing Power After 2nd-Term Win, Turkey’s Erdogan Arrests Opposition Leaders
Earlier, Erdogan swore an oath of office in the Turkish parliament in the presence the government members and lawmakers after a recent re-election for a new five-year term.
All comments
Show new comments (0)